Delhi austerity: DMRC to run 24 additional train trips

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will run 24 additional train trips from Monday. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce the use of private vehicles and switch to public transport amid a global energy crisis. The DMRC's decision is part of a larger effort to promote fuel conservation and sustainable mobility in the national capital.

Capacity expansion Measures taken by DMRC to manage passenger demand The DMRC has taken several steps to handle the anticipated increase in passenger demand. These include deploying additional security personnel, operating more ticketing counters, activating spare DFMDs and baggage scanners, and reducing waiting times at frisking points. The corporation has also operationalized parking facilities at 126 metro stations across Delhi-NCR for commuters' convenience.

Digital initiatives Digital ticketing solutions introduced To further ease commuting, the DMRC has introduced digital ticketing solutions such as QR code tickets, WhatsApp ticketing, and IRCTC integrations. These measures are aimed at reducing queues at stations and improving overall passenger experience. The metro network is also linked with railway stations, interstate bus terminals, and airport terminals, among others, to promote integrated transport connectivity.

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WFH advisory Delhi government issues work-from-home advisory In light of the global energy crisis, the Delhi government has also issued a work-from-home (WFH) advisory. The advisory recommends that private companies implement a minimum of two days of WFH per week and staggered working hours to reduce peak-hour traffic. It also encourages employees to use carpooling and public transport.

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