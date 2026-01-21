Delhi braces for chilly weather as IMD predicts rain 

Weather details

Delhi's weather forecast and air quality update

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 22-24°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 6-8°C. The IMD has also predicted shallow to moderate fog during morning hours next week. "Mainly clear sky during next 24 hours, partly cloudy sky for subsequent 2 days and on 25 & 26 January 2026 and generally cloudy sky on 23 and 24th January," it said.