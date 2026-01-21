Delhi braces for chilly weather as IMD predicts rain
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a significant change in Delhi's weather over the next few days. A Western Disturbance is expected to bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall from January 22-24. "Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall likely during 22nd-24th January. Thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) during 22nd -23rd January," the IMD said. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions on January 23.
Weather details
Delhi's weather forecast and air quality update
The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 22-24°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 6-8°C. The IMD has also predicted shallow to moderate fog during morning hours next week. "Mainly clear sky during next 24 hours, partly cloudy sky for subsequent 2 days and on 25 & 26 January 2026 and generally cloudy sky on 23 and 24th January," it said.
Visibility issues
Foggy conditions disrupt visibility, impact flights
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved slightly but remained in the "very poor" category with an AQI of 341 on Wednesday. The dense fog led to low visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which recorded a visibility of 700 meters at 7:00am. The foggy conditions also affected several parts of the city, including India Gate and Kartavya Path. Eight out of 39 monitoring stations recorded "poor" AQI levels, while others remained "very poor."