IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers flying via Delhi

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers traveling through Delhi , as bad weather had been affected flight operations overnight. "Bad weather conditions over #Delhi had led to temporary disruptions in flight operations," the airline said on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status on IndiGo's website or app before heading to the airport.

Twitter Post IndiGo's travel advisory Travel Advisory



Bad weather conditions over #Delhi had led to temporary disruptions in flight operations.



The weather is now gradually easing. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit. Please stay informed of the latest updates through our… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 18, 2026

Weather forecast IMD forecast for Delhi The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a brief spell of inclement weather in Delhi, with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi has predicted these conditions for the evening and night of April 17. A general cloudy sky is expected during this period.

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Weather transition Dry and hot weather conditions expected in Delhi The IMD's forecast indicates that after the brief spell of rain, Delhi will witness dry and hot weather conditions. From April 18-19, partly cloudy skies are expected to prevail, which will turn mainly clear from April 20-23. During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to remain high between 39°C and 42°C while minimum temperatures will settle between 20°C and 24°C.

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