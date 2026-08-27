53.242 acres near Race Course taken over
What's the story
Authorities have taken over the 53.242 acres of land near the Race Course area, close to the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. The property has been handed over to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for its maintenance. This action comes after a court dismissed an application filed by the Delhi Race Club seeking an interim stay on an eviction order issued by the Estate Officer on August 11, 2026.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Race Course area
#WATCH | Delhi | Authorities have taken over the land near the Race Course area and handed over the property to the Land and Development Office - Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, reads the notice. pic.twitter.com/LsOZaVTibS— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026
Legal proceedings
Court dismissed Delhi Race Club's application
The court had earlier dismissed the Delhi Race Club's application for an interim stay on the Estate Officer's order.
The club, which has not renewed its lease since 1994, was given several opportunities to file a reply and evidence but failed to do so.
The court found that sufficient opportunities were given and proceeded with the eviction under Section 5 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act.
Lease issue
Lease not renewed since 1994
The court also observed that the lease of the Delhi Race Club has not been renewed since 1994.
It referred to a Supreme Court judgment that stated that mere payment of rent after a lease expires does not amount to its renewal.
The court found no prima facie case for granting an interim stay and dismissed the club's application.
The main case is now listed for hearing on September 26.