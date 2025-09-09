The best Liam Neeson action films you need to watch

Liam Neeson, widely known for his roles in action movies, has also grown to be a fan favorite because of the intensity he brings to his performances. He has acted in a number of movies, playing layered characters in thrilling stories. Here, we take a look at five memorable action movies featuring Neeson and what makes each of them special.

#1 'Taken' - A father's quest Taken, one of Neeson's most iconic films, stars him as Bryan Mills, a former CIA operative. The movie follows Mills's quest to rescue his daughter after she is abducted by human traffickers. Released in 2008, Taken became a massive success owing to its gripping storyline and action-packed sequences. Neeson's portrayal of a determined father proves just how well he melds emotion with high-octane action.

#2 'Non-Stop' - Suspense at 40,000 feet In 2014's Non-Stop, Neeson plays Bill Marks, an air marshal who must uncover a conspiracy in the air on a transatlantic flight. The movie keeps you on the edge of your seat as Mark races against time to identify the threat on board, battling personal demons. The closed setting of an airplane heightens the tension and suspense, making it a must-watch for mystery/action fans.

#3 'The Grey' - Survival against nature Released in 2011, The Grey features Liam Neeson as John Ottway, who takes charge of a group of oil workers stranded in Alaska after their plane crashes. As they fight against the brutal weather and predatory animals to stay alive, Ottway's leadership skills are tested. This film combines adventure and drama with intense survival scenarios that test both physical endurance and emotional resilience.

#4 'Unknown' - Identity crisis thriller In 2011's Unknown, Neeson plays Dr. Martin Harris, who wakes up out of a coma only to find another man claiming his identity, and no one, including his wife (January Jones), believes him. As he unravels this mystery amidst dangerous situations across Berlin, viewers are taken through twists filled with intrigue. This psychological thriller shows how far someone can go when everything they know is questioned.