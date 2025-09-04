5 Kristen Stewart adventure movies you can't miss

Known for her versatile acting skills, Kristen Stewart has been a part of several adventure movies that prove her talent in taking on diverse roles. The films generally have thrilling plots and captivating performances, making them a must-watch for fans of the genre. From these movies, here are five adventure movies featuring Stewart that show her ability to bring dynamic characters to life.

#1 'Snow White and the Huntsman' Snow White and the Huntsman is a reimagined tale of the classic fairy tale character Snow White. Stewart stars as Snow White, who escapes from an evil queen's clutches and teams up with a huntsman to reclaim her kingdom. The movie is a blend of fantasy and adventure, and offers viewers an engaging storyline filled with action-packed sequences.

#2 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' In The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Stewart reprises her iconic role as Bella Swan in the final installment of the beloved series. The movie sees Bella adjust to her new life as a vampire while safeguarding her daughter from outside dangers. The film is filled with nail-biting moments and highlights Stewart's ability to emote beautifully against an action-packed backdrop.

#3 'Underwater' Underwater is a sci-fi thriller where Stewart plays Norah Price, a mechanical engineer at an underwater drilling facility. When disaster hits, Norah and the team must traverse treacherous waters to stay alive. They encounter unknown sea creatures lurking in the deep. The movie promises intense action sequences, mixed with suspenseful storytelling.

#4 'Charlie's Angels' (2019) In the 2019 reboot of Charlie's Angels, Stewart stars as Sabina Wilson, one of three highly skilled agents working at a private detective agency. The film promises high-octane action sequences as Sabina and her fellow angels travel around the world on missions to thwart criminal activity. This modernized version of a classic franchise emphasizes teamwork and empowerment within its thrilling storyline.