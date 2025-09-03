'ER': 5 behind-the-scenes secrets from TV's iconic medical drama
What's the story
ER, the captivating medical drama that kept audiences glued for over a decade, is rife with interesting behind-the-scenes stories. The show, which aired from 1994-2009, not only raised the bar for medical dramas but also became a cultural phenomenon. With its realistic emergency room scenarios and complex characters, ER etched itself in the history of television. Here are five fascinating facts about what went on behind the scenes of this iconic series.
#1
Real medical professionals on set
To maintain authenticity in the portrayal of medical procedures, ER used actual doctors and nurses as consultants. They were on the set during filming to help actors navigate difficult medical terms and procedures. Their presence contributed to the show's reputation for realism and accuracy in depicting life-and-death situations in an emergency room setting.
#2
George Clooney's breakthrough role
George Clooney's role as Dr. Doug Ross was instrumental in catapulting his career to stardom. Before ER, Clooney had featured in a few television shows without much fanfare. His performance on ER received critical acclaim and paved the way to blockbuster movie roles, making him one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors.
#3
Scripted chaos for realism
The creators of ER often relied on long takes with handheld cameras to authentically capture the chaotic environment of an emergency room. It made viewers feel as if they were right there in the fast-paced world of hospital emergencies. The continuous shots intensified scenes and added urgency to them, making a huge contribution to the show's gripping narrative style.
#4
High production costs
Producing every episode of ER was quite costly as it was a high-budget show with a large ensemble cast. At its peak, the cost of each episode was around $13 million, which made it one of the most expensive shows on TV at that time. Despite the expenses, the investment paid off as ER constantly drew high ratings during its entire run.
#5
A record-breaking series finale
The series finale of ER aired on April 2, 2009, and was watched by over 16 million people in the US alone. The stellar viewership made it one of NBC's highest-rated finales since F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The finale provided closure to many stories while paying tribute to characters who had become fan favorites over fifteen seasons.