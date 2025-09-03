Tom Hanks's 5 roles that prove his incredible range

Tom Hanks is revered for his capacity to become anyone and everyone, and his versatility as an actor is second to none. Over the years, Hanks has portrayed characters that have been etched in our memories forever, and for good reason. From dramatic roles to comedic ones, Hanks has shown us time and again why he is one of Hollywood 's finest. Here are 5 iconic roles that prove just that!

#1 'Forrest Gump' - A journey through history In Forrest Gump, Hanks starred as the titular character, an intellectually challenged man who unwittingly shapes a few historical events in 20th-century United States. Hanks' performance won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The film's success was also due to Hanks' ability to add depth and warmth to Forrest's character, making it one of his most iconic performances.

#2 'Cast Away' - Survival against all odds In Cast Away, Hanks plays the role of Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive who finds himself marooned on a deserted island after a plane crash. The film really proves his movie-carrying skills, as most of it revolves around just him and his character's fight for survival. His performance was lauded, and his dedication to transforming himself for the role, evident.

#3 'Big' - A child in an adult world In Big, Hanks played Josh Baskin, a young boy who magically becomes an adult overnight. The role demanded he act like a child trapped in an adult's body convincingly, and he did so with amazing humor and charm. The film was both a commercial success and a critical success, giving him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

#4 'Philadelphia' - Tackling social issues In Philadelphia, Hanks took on the role of Andrew Beckett, a lawyer diagnosed with AIDS who decides to sue his law firm for discrimination. The film was one of the first major Hollywood films to tackle HIV/AIDS issues head-on. His amazing performance earned him another Academy Award for Best Actor and showcased his willingness to address difficult social issues through cinema.