'The Office': Surprising behind-the-scenes facts about where it was filmed

The Office, a beloved mockumentary sitcom, is all about its unique humor and relatable characters. While fans are well-acquainted with the Dunder Mifflin office setting, there are some really interesting behind-the-scenes facts about where the series was actually filmed. These locations made a huge contribution in bringing the fictional world of Scranton to life. Here are five fascinating insights into the filming locations.

#1 The real-life business park The exterior of Dunder Mifflin was shot at a real business park in Panorama City, California. The location was picked for its nondescript look, which coincided with the mundane office vibe depicted in the series. The building's facade went on to become iconic among fans, who would often visit to get a taste of The Office history in person.

#2 Authentic Scranton references Though it was mostly shot in California, The Office included real references to Scranton, Pennsylvania. The crew made multiple visits to Scranton to shoot footage and collect props to make the show more realistic. This meticulousness was the reason the show stayed rooted in its fictional world while still being connected to a real city.

#3 Interior sets on soundstages While exterior scenes were filmed on location, most interior scenes occurred on soundstages at Chandler Valley Center Studios in Van Nuys, California. These sets were painstakingly designed to resemble an ordinary office environment. The layout permitted seamless filming of documentary-style shots that characterized much of The Office's visual style.

#4 Local businesses featured prominently Several local businesses from Scranton were featured throughout The Office, bringing authenticity and depth to its setting. For example, Alfredo's Pizza Cafe and a well-known pub became recurring elements within storylines due to their real-world counterparts's existence within Scranton itself—further blurring lines between fiction and reality for viewers familiar with these establishments.