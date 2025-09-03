'Every 2-3 months...': AR Rahman loves watching Marvel films
What's the story
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently revealed that he enjoys watching Marvel movies with his team. In an interview with IANS, he said they often go to the theater in a large group and enjoy the experience like any other fan. "Sometimes we all go for Marvel movies, 20-30 people in the theater, and we sit at the back, enjoy popcorn, my whole team goes. Every 2-3 months, we go there."
Sound analysis
It's hard for him to watch a movie without analyzing
When asked about his favorite Marvel character, Rahman said he doesn't have one but is interested in the sound design of these films. "No favorite, just to see what the sound is like," he said. He added, "It's inevitable that you notice everything, creative mind, you notice what they are doing, how is the song panned or what are the scores, is it innovative, could it be better, you start criticizing, like how people criticize my work."
Career reflection
Rahman on his decision to slow down in life
Rahman also opened up about his decision to slow down in life after years of working tirelessly. He admitted that he used to work on multiple films at once, worrying about what would come next. "Sometimes you plan everything, and it cancels. Sometimes it's beyond me," he said, adding that he now prioritizes his family and personal life over work. Meanwhile, Rahman is set to collaborate with Hans Zimmer for Ramayana.