'Every 2-3 months...': AR Rahman loves watching Marvel films

Sound analysis

It's hard for him to watch a movie without analyzing

When asked about his favorite Marvel character, Rahman said he doesn't have one but is interested in the sound design of these films. "No favorite, just to see what the sound is like," he said. He added, "It's inevitable that you notice everything, creative mind, you notice what they are doing, how is the song panned or what are the scores, is it innovative, could it be better, you start criticizing, like how people criticize my work."