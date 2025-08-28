5 times Scarlett Johansson made us laugh out loud

Scarlett Johansson has tickled funny bones across the globe with her comic timing in movies. Here we present to you five of those comedy flicks, which prove what a versatile actor she is. These picks are not just entertaining but also an insight into Johansson's range, making them a must-watch for all comedy and Johansson fans.

#1 'Lost in Translation' Lost in Translation is a film where Johansson plays Charlotte, a young woman who develops an unlikely friendship with an aging actor (Bill Murray). Set in Tokyo, the movie delves into themes of loneliness and connection through its comedic yet poignant narrative. Johansson's performance deepens the humor, making it a memorable watch.

#2 'The Nanny Diaries' In The Nanny Diaries, Johansson plays Annie Braddock, a college graduate who starts working as a nanny for a rich New York family. The film comically portrays the struggles she deals with while maintaining a balance between her personal life and work. Her performance highlights the humor of dealing with adulthood and the ensuing responsibilities.

#3 'Don Jon' In Don Jon, Johansson stars as Barbara Sugarman, opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Jon Martello. The film chronicles Jon's quest to find meaningful relationships beyond mindless attractions. From its witty script to engaging performances (especially from Johansson's character, who challenges Jon's perception of love and life), this one offers loads of laughs.

#4 'Jojo Rabbit' In the satirical comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit, Johansson plays Rosie Betzler, the mother of a young boy named Jojo during World War II. Her role brings warmth and humor to this one-of-a-kind tale of love conquering hate. The film juggles the serious with the light-hearted, in which Johansson truly shines through her nuanced performance.