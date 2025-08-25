Catherine Zeta-Jones's 5 roles that defined Hollywood magic

Catherine Zeta-Jones's versatile acting skills have made a mark on the film industry. From playing diverse characters to delivering memorable performances, she's left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences around the world. With roles spanning across genres, she has showcased her range and talent. Here, we take a look at five iconic roles that define Zeta-Jones's contribution to cinema and why she remains a respected figure in Hollywood .

#1 'The Mask of Zorro' as Elena Montero In The Mask of Zorro, Zeta-Jones's portrayal of Elena Montero went on to become one of her most iconic roles. Her performance was a perfect combination of strength and grace, embodying a character straddling between two worlds. The film's triumphant run helped launch her into superstardom and proved how she could stand her ground with veterans like Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins.

#2 'Chicago' as Velma Kelly Zeta-Jones's portrayal of Velma Kelly in Chicago won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her energetic and charismatic performance was widely praised, with the actress breathing life into the role with high-octane dance sequences and strong vocals. The role showcased her versatility as an actor who can bring both drama and music to life.

#3 'Traffic' as Helena Ayala In Traffic, Zeta-Jones played Helena Ayala, a complicated character who existed in the perilous world of drug trafficking. Her performance was noted for its intensity and emotional depth, contributing greatly to the film's critical acclaim. Not only did the role let her explore darker themes, but it also showcased her ability to handle difficult material with nuance.

#4 'Ocean's Twelve' as Isabel Lahiri As Isabel Lahiri in Ocean's Twelve, Zeta-Jones added charm and sophistication to the star-studded cast. Her character brought intrigue and complexity to the storyline, playing off against other high-profile actors like George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Not only did this role highlight how skilled she is at balancing humor with suspense within a heist narrative, but it also showed off her effortless ability to be cool.