PVR Inox's new megaplexes: Where movies meet gaming and dining
PVR Inox is shaking things up to make movie nights more exciting for younger crowds.
With Aamer Bijli leading innovation efforts, the company is adding fine dining, gaming zones, and live streaming at its theaters—think more entertainment adventure than just a film.
Their new Megaplex in Mumbai's Sky City Mall and an eight-screen spot at Bengaluru's Mahindra Millennium Mall are leading the way.
The Bengaluru venue will blend movies with a food court vibe, bringing in brands like Dogfather and Crosta.
For gamers, there'll be AR/VR zones and even live gaming events inside auditoriums.
Looking ahead, PVR Inox plans to dedicate about 10-12% of its new screens to immersive experiences—all part of their push to make cinemas a go-to hangout for Gen Z.