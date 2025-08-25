PVR Inox's new megaplexes: Where movies meet gaming and dining Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

PVR Inox is shaking things up to make movie nights more exciting for younger crowds.

With Aamer Bijli leading innovation efforts, the company is adding fine dining, gaming zones, and live streaming at its theaters—think more entertainment adventure than just a film.

Their new Megaplex in Mumbai's Sky City Mall and an eight-screen spot at Bengaluru's Mahindra Millennium Mall are leading the way.