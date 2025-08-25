Simon Pegg's funniest and most iconic roles ranked

Known for his impeccable comic timing and out-of-the-box characters, Simon Pegg is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. His knack for giving life to characters with humor and depth has made him an audience favorite. Here are five of his most iconic roles, which have left an everlasting impression on audiences around the globe.

#1 'Shaun of the Dead' - A cult classic In Shaun of the Dead, Pegg plays Shaun, an average Joe in the midst of a crisis. The film combines comedy with tension, making it evident how good Pegg is when it comes to mixing humor with tension. His character of the relatable Shaun trudging through chaos made the film a classic and Pegg a giant in British comedy.

#2 'Hot Fuzz' - A hilarious action parody In Hot Fuzz, Pegg portrays Nicholas Angel, an overachieving cop who gets transferred to a seemingly quiet village. The film parodies action movies while providing its own thrilling storyline. Pegg's portrayal of Angel is both earnest and hilarious, showing he can pull off action scenes with equal parts humor. This role further established him as the king of memorable characters in genre-bending films.

#3 'Star Trek' series - Scotty's ingenious charm Pegg breathed new life into Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the rebooted Star Trek series. The chief engineer aboard the USS Enterprise, Scotty, is recognized for his technical prowess and quick wit. Pegg gave Scotty charm and humor, while honoring the legacy of this beloved character from the original show. His portrayal was loved by fans, both old and new.

#4 'The World's End' - A comedic sci-fi adventure In The World's End, Pegg stars as Gary King, leading his friends on an epic journey, which turns into an unexpected battle against alien invaders. The film blends elements of science fiction with comedy-drama themes of friendship and nostalgia. As Gary King, Pegg gives both laughs and poignant moments through his dynamic performance that captures vulnerability beneath bravado.