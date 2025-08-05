5 iconic Judy Garland roles that still dazzle generations

Judy Garland, an iconic name in the entertainment industry, is best remembered for her incredible work in the world of film and music. Her decades-long career saw her give the world many unforgettable performances. From her powerful voice to her emotive acting, Garland's roles have left an indelible mark on audiences all over the world. Here, we look at five of her most iconic roles.

Dorothy's journey 'The Wizard of Oz' as Dorothy Gale In The Wizard of Oz, Garland starred as Dorothy Gale, a Kansas girl who goes on a magical adventure in Oz. Released in 1939, the movie became one of the most loved classics in cinema history. Garland's innocent and charming performance, especially her rendition of "Over the Rainbow," became inseparable from her career and was widely praised.

Esther's story 'Meet Me in St. Louis' as Esther Smith In 1944, Garland took on the role of Esther Smith in the musical film Meet Me in St. Louis, set at the turn of the century. The film follows Esther and her family as they deal with changes in life while getting ready for the World's Fair. Her performance featured memorable numbers such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," displaying both her singing and acting talent.

Vicki's rise 'A Star is Born' as Vicki Lester Released in 1954, A Star is Born starred Garland as Vicki Lester, an aspiring singer who rises to fame while struggling with personal demons. It was one of Garland's most critically acclaimed performances, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Her portrayal combined vulnerability and strength, cementing her legacy as a Hollywood legend.

Dance duo 'Easter Parade' alongside Fred Astaire In 1948's Easter Parade, Garland starred opposite Fred Astaire in this delightful musical comedy about show business rivalry turned romance during Easter festivities in New York City. Their chemistry lit up screens with dazzling dance numbers such as We're a Couple of Swells. This film highlighted not only Garland's singing but also showcased impressive dancing abilities alongside Astaire.