Nicolas Cage's 5 most iconic roles that define his career

Versatile star Nicolas Cage has played several unforgettable characters during his career. From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas, Cage's performances are as unique as the actor himself. The way he loses himself in the skin of different characters has made him an irreplaceable part of Hollywood . Here are five of his iconic roles that define just what a genius he is.

#1 'Leaving Las Vegas' as Ben Sanderson In Leaving Las Vegas, Cage gives an electrifying performance as Ben Sanderson, a screenwriter who arrives in Las Vegas with plans to meet his end. His performance won him an Academy Award for Best Actor and proved how far he was willing to go to explore the dark side of a character. The film is known for its raw portrayal of despair, but it is Cage's performance that sells it.

#2 'Face/Off' as Castor Troy In the action thriller Face/Off, Cage played terrorist Castor Troy, who swaps his face with the FBI agent portrayed by John Travolta. However, it was Cage's role that allowed him to explore dual identities in the same character, showcasing his range and adaptability as an actor. The film was a critical and commercial success, further establishing Cage as Hollywood's leading man.

#3 'Adaptation' as Charlie Kaufman/Donald Kaufman In Adaptation, Cage pulls off a rare dual role, as Charlie Kaufman and his fictional identical twin brother, Donald. This meta-comedy-drama is a testament to Cage's impeccable comedic timing as well as dramatic depth, as he brilliantly handles the complexities of the two very different characters at the same time. His performance earned him nominations for several prestigious awards, and rightly so.

#4 'National Treasure' as Benjamin Franklin Gates In National Treasure, Cage stars as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian and treasure hunter in search of hidden artifacts related to American history. The film mixes adventure with historical intrigue, allowing Cage to shine as a character motivated by curiosity and determination. His charismatic performance played a major role in making the movie a favorite among fans looking for family-friendly entertainment.