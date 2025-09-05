Renée Zellweger's greatest roles that prove her versatility

Renée Zellweger has proven herself as one of the most versatile actors of our time, over a career spanning decades. From rom-coms to intense dramas, the actor has played some of the most memorable roles that have left an indelible mark on our lives. Known for her ability to slip into the shoes of any character, Zellweger's roles speak volumes about her talent. Here are five iconic roles of hers.

#1 'Bridget Jones's Diary' In Bridget Jones's Diary, Zellweger embodied the lovable Bridget Jones, a relatable heroine tackling the highs and lows of life and love. Her performance was both funny and poignant, earning her critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. The film's success resulted in two sequels, further solidifying Bridget Jones as one of Zellweger's most adored characters.

#2 'Chicago' Zellweger displayed her singing chops in Chicago. She played the role of Roxie Hart, a wannabe performer swept up in a murder trial. Her energetic and charismatic act was highly lauded and contributed heavily to the movie's box office success. The role won her another Academy Award nomination and proved her mettle in the musical genre.

#3 'Cold Mountain' In Cold Mountain, Zellweger played the role of Ruby Thewes, a tough woman who comes to Nicole Kidman's character's aid during a difficult time. Her performance was praised for its depth and authenticity, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The role showcased Zellweger's ability to bring complex historical characters to life.

#4 'Judy' Zellweger took on the challenging role of Judy Garland in the biographical drama Judy. How she transformed into the legendary singer was widely acclaimed by critics and audience alike. For this performance, the actress received numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress, proving her dedication to capturing Garland's essence both vocally and emotionally.