How 'Suits' mirrors real corporate law battles

The popular show, Suits, gives us a sneak peek into the world of corporate law, sensationalizing the art of negotiation and courtroom battle. It is a reflection of what really goes on in the world of corporate legal battles, from the tactics employed to the relationship one shares with the client. Here, we take a look at how accurately Suits depicted these scenes.

#1 Realistic negotiation tactics In Suits, negotiation is frequently portrayed as an essential element of settling corporate quarrels. The show portrays how lawyers employ tactical thinking and persuasive communication to achieve beneficial settlements for their clients. These negotiations demand comprehensive preparation and a grasp of the interests of both parties, mirroring real-life practices where favorable outcomes often depend on robust negotiation skills.

#2 Importance of due diligence Another thing that the series highlights is the importance of due diligence in making strong cases. The lawyers in Suits are seen carefully collecting evidence and analyzing documents to prove their cases. This meticulousness is similar to how lawyers work in real life, where detailed research and fact-checking are the key to making strong cases that can hold up in court.

#3 Strategic use of leverage Like any good legal drama, Suits often demonstrates the power of leverage in a courtroom battle. The characters would often use a weakness or vulnerability against an opponent to strengthen their position during a negotiation or a trial. It's an effective tactic in corporate law, where the right leverage can make all the difference in the courtroom.

#4 Complex client relationships The show does a great job of portraying how complicated client-lawyer dynamics can be in the corporate world. Lawyers have to toe the line between pushing for their clients and staying true to ethics and avoiding conflicts of interest. In reality, it takes constant communication and trust-building to stay on the same page with clients while staying true to the profession.