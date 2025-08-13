5 Richard Gere love stories we'll slways treasure

Richard Gere has been the face of romance in celluloid, winning hearts with his charm and talent. From starring in romantic films to being a heartthrob of many, Gere has done it all and conquered our hearts. Here are the five most romantic films featuring him, which we think will always stay special.

#1 'Pretty Woman': A modern fairy tale Pretty Woman is one of Gere's most iconic films, starring him opposite Julia Roberts. The movie narrates the tale of a wealthy businessman who unexpectedly falls for a spirited woman he hires to accompany him to social events. Released in 1990, the film became a cultural phenomenon and is still loved by audiences around the world. Its combination of humor, romance, and unforgettable performances makes it a classic in Gere's career.

#2 'An Officer and a Gentleman': Love and duty In An Officer and a Gentleman, Gere plays an aspiring Navy pilot, Zack Mayo, who finds love amid intense training. The film delves into themes of personal growth, discipline, and romance as Mayo faces challenges both professionally and personally. Released in 1982, this movie received rave reviews for its gripping storyline and strong performances by the cast.

#3 'Runaway Bride': A second chance at love Reuniting with Roberts again after Pretty Woman, Gere stars in Runaway Bride. The romantic comedy revolves around the story of Ike Graham, a columnist who becomes intrigued by Maggie Carpenter woman known for jilting the grooms at the altar. As Ike digs deeper into her story for an article assignment, he finds some unexpected feelings towards Maggie himself. Leading them on their journey towards love.

#4 'Shall we dance?'Rediscovering passion through dance In the heartwarming 2004 film Shall We Dance?, Gere plays John Clark—a man stuck in the rut of daily life. His world changes when he discovers ballroom dancing classes, igniting a passion not just for dance, but for life and the people around him, especially his wife, Beverly, played by Susan Sarandon. This makes it another memorable addition to his list of romantic movies.