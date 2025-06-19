Steven Spielberg's 5 sci-fi classics that redefined the genre
Steven Spielberg is arguably one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. Not only has he been able to redefine the art of storytelling, but he has also redefined the genre of science fiction.
His knack for intertwining gripping storytelling with revolutionary visual effects has given us many unforgettable films.
Here are five of his greatest sci-fi masterpieces.
Alien contact
'Close Encounters of the Third Kind': A new perspective
Released in 1977, Close Encounters of the Third Kind gave a fresh perspective on extraterrestrial life.
The film is all about ordinary people witnessing extraordinary events after encountering UFOs.
Spielberg's way of treating aliens as inquisitive instead of hostile was pathbreaking at the time.
The film's special effects and sound design were also groundbreaking, earning it critical acclaim and making Spielberg a visionary director.
Emotional connection
'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial': A heartfelt tale
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which was released in 1982, is one of Spielberg's most adored films. It narrates the tale of a young boy who befriends an alien stuck on Earth.
The movie delves into the themes of friendship and empathy, touching the hearts of viewers across generations.
Its success was also evident at the box office, where it became one of the highest-grossing films ever, back then.
Visual innovation
'Jurassic Park': Dinosaurs brought to life
In 1993, Jurassic Park revamped visual effects with its realistic portrayal of dinosaurs using CGI technology and animatronics.
The film revolves around a group visiting an island theme park filled with cloned dinosaurs when human error and greed go awry, putting them in danger from these prehistoric creatures resurrected through genetic engineering techniques.
This captivated viewers across the globe, making it another blockbuster hit under Spielberg's direction.
Predictive policing
'Minority Report': A futuristic thriller
Released in 2002, Minority Report delves into a future where crimes are prevented before they happen, thanks to the Precrime system. This makes you ponder the free will versus determinism debate.
Tom Cruise stars as the wrongfully accused John Anderton, who must unravel a conspiracy.
Spielberg's film is engrossing with its intricate narrative and ethical dilemmas, making it a must-watch in sci-fi for grown-ups.
Alien invasion
'War of the Worlds': An intense adaptation
In 2005, War of the Worlds presented humanity's fight against Martian invaders, proving Spielberg's mastery at the helm of a large production.
This adaptation of H.G. Wells's novel was packed with action and complex set pieces, and Spielberg managed to deliver a riveting cinematic experience while staying true to the book.