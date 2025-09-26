How 'The Big Bang Theory' twisted real science

﻿The Big Bang Theory , a popular sitcom, has introduced a number of science concepts to the masses. However, some of the science portrayed in the show is not entirely accurate. While the show is more about humor than science, it has led to some misconceptions about scientific principles and theories. Here, we take a look at five such science misconceptions from The Big Bang Theory.

#1 Quantum mechanics and teleportation In The Big Bang Theory, teleportation is often associated with quantum mechanics. While quantum mechanics is a real field of study, it doesn't allow for the kind of teleportation seen in sci-fi movies. The concept of teleportation in quantum mechanics refers to the transfer of information about a particle's state, not the physical movement of objects or people.

#2 String theory and alternate dimensions String theory is frequently discussed in The Big Bang Theory as a way to explain alternate dimensions. While string theory does propose additional dimensions beyond our perception, it is still a theoretical framework that is yet to be proven experimentally. The show simplifies this complex idea to make it more entertaining, but doesn't accurately depict its scientific implications.

#3 Dark matter and invisible forces Dark matter is a recurring topic in The Big Bang Theory when discussing invisible forces affecting galaxies. Although dark matter is a real phenomenon that explains certain cosmic behaviors, its true nature remains unknown to scientists. The show uses dark matter as a plot device without delving into the complexities surrounding its study.

#4 Relativity and time travel Time travel is often linked to Einstein's theory of relativity in The Big Bang Theory. While relativity does allow for time dilation effects at high speeds or strong gravitational fields, it doesn't provide a practical method for time travel as depicted in popular culture. The show uses relativity as part of its humor but simplifies its implications significantly.