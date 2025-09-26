Mahesh Bhatt believes Soni is better actor than daughter Alia?

Acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently expressed his belief that his wife, actor Soni Razdan , is a better actor than their daughter, Alia Bhatt . In an interview with SCREEN, he said, "You'd wonder why I'm saying that?" "But her idiom is so evolved that even as her life partner, I couldn't give her enough roles because her style of expression, body language, and nuances are not what we call mainstream in India."

Actor's roles 'She was well cast in 'Songs of Paradise' Bhatt further elaborated on his wife's acting prowess by revealing what he thought were some of her best performances. He said, "She was very well cast in Songs of Paradise; that's because her father was a Kashmiri Pandit; she has great empathy for Kashmir." "You should watch the show she did for BBC (Neighbours)." "She also did a brilliant performance in Sanjoy Nag's Yours Truly (2018), in which I did a cameo."

Family dynamics This is what Bhatt told Alia once Bhatt recalled a time when Alia was delivering hits like Udta Punjab (2016). He told her, "Alia before you develop pride that there's no better actor than you go watch your mother's film." "Soni is like that banyan tree whose scent of stillness gets automatically conveyed onto the big screen; it's magic that I haven't been able to get over."