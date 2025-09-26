Next Article
'Thirumathi Hitler' actor Keerthana joins 'Karthigai Deepam' as Marri
Entertainment
Keerthana Podhuval, who made a mark with Thirumathi Hitler and Vellakkuppayam, is stepping into the popular Tamil series Karthigai Deepam.
The show, led by Karthik Raj and Riya Choudhary, centers on Deepa's journey as she stands up to discrimination.
Keerthana's new character Marri is set to shake things up with some unexpected twists.
Meanwhile, here's more about the show
Karthigai Deepam has been running since December 2022 and follows Deepa as she faces bias over her skin color while chasing her dreams.
The cast also includes Rajesh, Tamil Selvi, Meera Krishna, and Madhu Mohan.
With Marri joining the story, viewers can look forward to fresh drama in Deepa's life, making the show even more engaging for fans.