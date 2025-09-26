'Couldn't refuse': Rishab Shetty reveals why he chose 'Jai Hanuman'

Actor-director Rishab Shetty , who is currently promoting Kantara: Chapter 1, recently shared an update about his upcoming film Jai Hanuman. The film is part of director Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shetty revealed that he was initially hesitant to commit to any project before the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 but couldn't resist the offer after hearing the story of Jai Hanuman.

Film details Here's what Shetty said Shetty praised Varma's script, saying, "Prasanth Varma has a fabulous script. Kahani itna interesting hai." He added, "Mujhe tha ki Kantara se pahle kuch commit nahi hona chahiye... Lekin Prasanth Varma aake mujhe kahani bataya to mai refuse nhi kar saka (I thought I shouldn't commit to anything before Kantara... But Prasanth Varma came and told me the story, and I couldn't refuse)." The actor also mentioned that they did a photoshoot afterward.

Upcoming project More about 'Jai Hanuman' Shetty expressed his eagerness to work with Varma and the Mythri Movie Makers team. He said, "I'm excited unke saath kaam karne ke liye (I'm excited to work with them)." Jai Hanuman is likely to be the next installment in Varma's Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) after HanuMan (2024), starring Teja Sajja. The film is expected to go on floors in January 2026 and target a 2027 release.