5 hidden secrets behind 'The Goonies' you probably didn't know

The Goonies, a cult classic from the 1980s, continues to win hearts with its adventurous spirit and memorable characters. Directed by Richard Donner, the film tells the tale of a group of kids who set out to find a pirate's treasure to save their homes. While many know its iconic scenes and quotes, some lesser-known facts make this movie even more interesting.

Early changes The original script was different Initially, The Goonies's script had a different storyline where the kids would be on a quest for a "Goon Docks" treasure map. However, the idea was later changed to pirate treasure. This shift made the movie more interesting and gave it an adventurous twist that fans love today.

Character origins Real-life inspiration behind characters Some of the characters in The Goonies were inspired by real-life people in director Richard Donner's life. For example, Chunk was based on Donner's friend, who had a knack for telling tall tales. These real-life inspirations gave depth to the characters and made them relatable to audiences.

Location facts Filming locations were diverse While The Goonies is set in the fictional town of Astoria, Oregon, it was filmed in various locations across California. The iconic caves were shot at a location in Malibu, while other scenes were filmed in San Francisco neighborhoods. These diverse locations added authenticity to the film's adventurous vibe.

Casting story Sean Astin's audition was unique Sean Astin's audition for Mikey was unlike any other. He was asked to read lines while riding a bicycle around the audition room. His ability to balance both tasks impressed the casting directors and secured him the role. This unusual audition process highlighted Astin's natural talent and adaptability.