Driver smuggles $8.4M of cocaine in Kim Kardashian's Skims shipment
What's the story
A Polish truck driver was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for smuggling cocaine worth roughly $8.4 million in a shipment of Kim Kardashian's Skims brand underwear and clothing. The National Crime Agency (NCA) reported that Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was caught by Border Force officers at the Port of Harwich in Essex, England, last September while carrying 28 pallets of Skims clothing from the Netherlands.
Discovery details
The drugs were hidden in a specially modified compartment
Upon examining Konkel's vehicle, investigators found that he had picked up 90 packages of cocaine weighing 90kg during his journey. The drugs were hidden in a specially modified compartment within the truck's back doors. Despite the legitimate nature of the Skims shipment, neither the exporter nor importer was involved in this smuggling operation, officials clarified.
Confession
Konkel admitted to agreeing to smuggle the drugs
Initially, Konkel denied any knowledge of the cocaine stash but later admitted to agreeing to smuggle the drugs for 4,500 Euros (around $5,243). Border Force Assistant Director Jason Thorn said in a statement that this "significant interception" was a testament to their relentless pursuit of criminality and efforts to keep dangerous drugs off the streets.