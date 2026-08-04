Throwback: Controversial feminist 'Ramayana' retelling that upset netizens

Despite its critical acclaim, Sita Sings the Blues faced backlash.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti launched a petition in 2009 calling for a ban for its "derogatory" portrayal of Ram.

Protests were held at the San Jose Museum of Art in 2011, while screenings were canceled at the Starlight Pavilion in New York and Goa's Art Chamber.

In 2010, Paley addressed the backlash: "For them, there is only one true story, and that is the TV series from the 80's."