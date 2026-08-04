Throwback: Controversial feminist 'Ramayana' retelling that upset netizens
What's the story
The Ramayana has been adapted into various forms, including the Indo-Japanese anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama and Ramanand Sagar's TV show Ramayan. However, one adaptation that sparked more controversy than Om Raut's Adipurush was Nina Paley's 2008 animated musical, Sita Sings the Blues. This American feminist retelling of the epic led to a petition for a ban by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in 2009 and protests in 2011.
Film details
What is 'Sita Sings the Blues' about?
Sita Sings the Blues is a light-hearted and feminist retelling of the Ramayana.
The film, as per Hindustan Times, combines vector graphics, Indian shadow puppetry, and flat 2D art inspired by Rajput and Pahari miniature paintings. It also features 1920s jazz vocals by Annette Hanshaw.
In 2009, Paley printed a limited number of DVDs and made them available for free download on the film's website.
Controversy
Why was the film controversial?
Despite its critical acclaim, Sita Sings the Blues faced backlash.
The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti launched a petition in 2009 calling for a ban for its "derogatory" portrayal of Ram.
Protests were held at the San Jose Museum of Art in 2011, while screenings were canceled at the Starlight Pavilion in New York and Goa's Art Chamber.
In 2010, Paley addressed the backlash: "For them, there is only one true story, and that is the TV series from the 80's."
New perspective
How did it change Ram's narrative?
Many viewers appreciated that Sita Sings the Blues offered a new perspective on Sita's suffering and gave her a voice, unlike most Ramayana adaptations.
However, this was also the reason for protests against the film, as it portrayed Ram in an unflattering light.
Despite Paley's 2017 cancellation over her views on transgender individuals, her film continues to invite discourse.
The film is currently available on YouTube.