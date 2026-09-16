Suriya-Jyotika renew wedding vows: Exploring the couple's dreamy love story
What's the story
Tamil cinema's beloved couple, actors Suriya and Jyotika, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. The ceremony was a private affair attended by family and friends. The pair dropped a video from the event that has left the internet in awe. Titled The Sequel, the dramatic clip captures the stars being smitten with each other even after all these years. Let's dive into their love story.
Relationship evolution
From friendship to love
Suriya and Jyotika first met on the sets of the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar, but didn't start dating immediately.
Initially, Suriya was drawn to Jyotika's sincerity and dedication to learning her lines, especially since she didn't know the language.
It took several years of working together on various films for their friendship to evolve into a romantic relationship.
After Poovellam Kettuppar, they were seen together in Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000) and Kaakha Kaakha (2003), where reportedly their friendship turned into love.
Career highlights
Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance
Interestingly, it was Jyotika who had recommended Suriya's name to director Gautham Menon for Kaakha Kaakha after being impressed by his performance in Nandha.
Their on-screen chemistry continued through films like Perazhagan and Maayavi before culminating in Sillunu Oru Kaadhal in 2006.
The film holds a special place as it was released just three days before their real-life wedding on September 11, 2006.
Mutual respect
What Jyotika found most attractive about Suriya
Jyotika has previously spoken about what attracted her to Suriya. In an interview, she said his respect toward her was a major reason she decided to marry him.
As per Cinema Express, she fondly remembered how he acted only as much as the director required during their romantic scenes and never took undue advantage of the situation.
For her, that respect stood out amidst all else.
Life after marriage
Their relationship beyond the silver screen
Suriya's father, Tamil actor Sivakumar, initially opposed their union, but later welcomed it.
After their marriage, Jyotika took a break from acting to focus on raising their children, Diya and Dev. She made her comeback with 36 Vayadhinile in 2015.
Suriya has publicly supported her career, and they have also worked together as producers through their production house, 2D Entertainment.
Jyotika, who hails from Mumbai, has made her mark on Hindi OTT shows in recent years, too.