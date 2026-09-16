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Home / News / Entertainment News / Suriya-Jyotika renew wedding vows: Exploring the couple's dreamy love story
Suriya-Jyotika renew wedding vows: Exploring the couple's dreamy love story
They celebrated 20th anniversary in style

Suriya-Jyotika renew wedding vows: Exploring the couple's dreamy love story

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 16, 2026
11:00 am
What's the story

Tamil cinema's beloved couple, actors Suriya and Jyotika, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. The ceremony was a private affair attended by family and friends. The pair dropped a video from the event that has left the internet in awe. Titled The Sequel, the dramatic clip captures the stars being smitten with each other even after all these years. Let's dive into their love story.

Relationship evolution

From friendship to love

Suriya and Jyotika first met on the sets of the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar, but didn't start dating immediately.

Initially, Suriya was drawn to Jyotika's sincerity and dedication to learning her lines, especially since she didn't know the language.

It took several years of working together on various films for their friendship to evolve into a romantic relationship.

After Poovellam Kettuppar, they were seen together in Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000) and Kaakha Kaakha (2003), where reportedly their friendship turned into love.

Career highlights

Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance

Interestingly, it was Jyotika who had recommended Suriya's name to director Gautham Menon for Kaakha Kaakha after being impressed by his performance in Nandha.

Their on-screen chemistry continued through films like Perazhagan and Maayavi before culminating in Sillunu Oru Kaadhal in 2006.

The film holds a special place as it was released just three days before their real-life wedding on September 11, 2006.

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Mutual respect

What Jyotika found most attractive about Suriya

Jyotika has previously spoken about what attracted her to Suriya. In an interview, she said his respect toward her was a major reason she decided to marry him.

As per Cinema Express, she fondly remembered how he acted only as much as the director required during their romantic scenes and never took undue advantage of the situation.

For her, that respect stood out amidst all else.

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Life after marriage

Their relationship beyond the silver screen

Suriya's father, Tamil actor Sivakumar, initially opposed their union, but later welcomed it.

After their marriage, Jyotika took a break from acting to focus on raising their children, Diya and Dev. She made her comeback with 36 Vayadhinile in 2015.

Suriya has publicly supported her career, and they have also worked together as producers through their production house, 2D Entertainment.

Jyotika, who hails from Mumbai, has made her mark on Hindi OTT shows in recent years, too.

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