Suriya-Jyotika renew wedding vows: Exploring the couple's dreamy love story

Suriya and Jyotika first met on the sets of the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar, but didn't start dating immediately.

Initially, Suriya was drawn to Jyotika's sincerity and dedication to learning her lines, especially since she didn't know the language.

It took several years of working together on various films for their friendship to evolve into a romantic relationship.

After Poovellam Kettuppar, they were seen together in Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000) and Kaakha Kaakha (2003), where reportedly their friendship turned into love.