'Primetime': Robert Pattinson starrer's trailer, release date, plot
What's the story
A24 has dropped the official trailer for Primetime, a new drama starring Robert Pattinson. The film explores the creation of Chris Hansen's To Catch a Predator. The latest release is a full-length trailer, following a teaser that was released in May. Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the movie also stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers. It will hit theaters on September 25.
Trailer highlights
Trailer shows Hansen's early efforts with the show
The trailer for Primetime features Jeff Zucker, the former NBCUniversal boss who plays himself.
In a voiceover, he tells Pattinson's Hansen that while he doesn't like his show, "America loves it."
The next scene shows him in the station hallway, excitedly shaking his fists and exclaiming, "I'll be bigger than Lost!"
The split-screen format of the trailer hints at Hansen's early efforts with To Catch a Predator.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
You see how this looks, right? Lance Oppenheim's PRIMETIME produced by and starring Robert Pattinson as famed To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, inspired by true events. Have a seat September 25. pic.twitter.com/FvGyl2dIBs— A24 (@A24) August 6, 2026
Ethical exploration
How does 'Primetime' view Hansen and his show?
Pattinson delivers lines familiar to anyone who's watched the show, asking questions like "What would have happened if I wasn't here? You see how this looks, right?"
The film's perspective on Hansen and his program remains unclear from the clip.
However, it may align with the 2025 documentary Predators by David Osit, which examined the ethics behind To Catch a Predator.