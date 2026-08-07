'Primetime': Robert Pattinson starrer's trailer, release date, plot

The trailer for Primetime features Jeff Zucker, the former NBCUniversal boss who plays himself.

In a voiceover, he tells Pattinson's Hansen that while he doesn't like his show, "America loves it."

The next scene shows him in the station hallway, excitedly shaking his fists and exclaiming, "I'll be bigger than Lost!"

The split-screen format of the trailer hints at Hansen's early efforts with To Catch a Predator.