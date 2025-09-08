Aaishvary Thackeray's 'Nishaanchi' song goes viral for its quirky lyrics

Aaishvary wrote the song himself

A musician at heart, Aaishvary wrote "Pigeon Kabootar" after wrapping up Nishaanchi and sent it to Kashyap—Kashyap loved it so much he put it in the movie.

Sung by Bhupesh, the track sets a quirky tone for this story about two very different brothers.

Nishaanchi also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

Mark your calendar: the film hits theaters September 19!