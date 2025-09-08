Next Article
Aaishvary Thackeray's 'Nishaanchi' song goes viral for its quirky lyrics
Aaishvary Thackeray is stepping into Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap's new gangster drama Nishaanchi.
He plays two roles in the film, but it's his first song, "Pigeon Kabootar," that's catching attention—thanks to its playful Hinglish lyrics like "pijn kbuutr bhiyaa, udd'n phlaaii, luk dekho aasmaan iskaaii."
Aaishvary wrote the song himself
A musician at heart, Aaishvary wrote "Pigeon Kabootar" after wrapping up Nishaanchi and sent it to Kashyap—Kashyap loved it so much he put it in the movie.
Sung by Bhupesh, the track sets a quirky tone for this story about two very different brothers.
Nishaanchi also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.
Mark your calendar: the film hits theaters September 19!