Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir unite for Asha Bhosle's tribute video
What's the story
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are set to feature in a music video paying tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The project, titled Asha Forever, will celebrate the iconic singer's extraordinary legacy. Composer AR Rahman recently expressed his gratitude toward Aamir for being part of this special endeavor.
Composer's message
Rahman thanked Aamir for being part of the project
Rahman took to social media to thank Aamir for his contribution.
He wrote, "Some artists have a rare ability to make every moment meaningful. Thank you, #AamirKhan, for joining us in celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Asha Bhosle ji through our small tribute to her."
The music maestro had earlier thanked Salman and SRK for being a part of the project as well.
Project's evolution
Initially envisioned as a tribute during Bhosle's lifetime
Rahman had initially envisioned Asha Forever as a tribute to Bhosle while she was still alive. He hoped to finish the project and present it to her.
However, after her passing in April 2026, the composer decided to proceed with the tribute. He aims to make it a grand celebration of her remarkable contribution to music.
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, hear Bhosle's last recorded song soon
Meanwhile, fans will soon be able to hear Bhosle's last recorded film song. Titled Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kaha from Om Ka Hari, the song will be released on September 8, her birth anniversary.
It will serve as a special tribute to her enduring legacy and immense contribution to Indian music and cinema.
The iconic singer passed away at the age of 92 this year.