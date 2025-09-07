Next Article
Aamir Khan sings raag at event, video goes viral
Aamir Khan just gave fans a sweet surprise by singing a raag at an event, and the video is all over social media.
Dressed casually and clearly enjoying himself, Aamir's unexpected musical moment had everyone talking online.
People flooded the comments with love for Aamir's talent, praising his voice.
On top of that, he'll soon appear in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's new web series, The Bad***s of Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan as a main feature and narrator, and Salman Khan and Aamir Khan slated for cameo appearances—a rare team-up that has everyone excited.