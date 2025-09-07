Dhanush in talks with 'Virata Parvam' director for Telugu film

Udugula is known for his critically acclaimed films Virata Parvam and Needi Naadi Oke Katha. The actor was impressed by Udugula's strong script and agreed to the project after several discussions. The collaboration is expected to be funded by a prominent Tollywood production house. An official confirmation about the project is awaited.

Past ventures

Dhanush's growing popularity in Tollywood

Dhanush has already won over Telugu audiences with his recent films. His debut Telugu film, Sir (Vaathi in Tamil), directed by Venky Atluri, was a massive hit. This was followed by Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, which received positive reviews and further cemented his popularity among Telugu moviegoers. After two successful collaborations, Dhanush seems keen to maintain his strong connection with Tollywood.