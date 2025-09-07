Dhanush in talks with 'Virata Parvam' director for Telugu film
What's the story
National Award-winning actor Dhanush is reportedly in talks with director Venu Udugula for his next Telugu film. The news has already created a buzz in both the Kollywood and Tollywood industries. Dhanush is currently juggling multiple projects, including the much-awaited Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein and his directorial venture Idli Kadai, a rural comedy nearing completion.
Director's next
Dhanush reportedly liked the script
Udugula is known for his critically acclaimed films Virata Parvam and Needi Naadi Oke Katha. The actor was impressed by Udugula's strong script and agreed to the project after several discussions. The collaboration is expected to be funded by a prominent Tollywood production house. An official confirmation about the project is awaited.
Past ventures
Dhanush's growing popularity in Tollywood
Dhanush has already won over Telugu audiences with his recent films. His debut Telugu film, Sir (Vaathi in Tamil), directed by Venky Atluri, was a massive hit. This was followed by Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, which received positive reviews and further cemented his popularity among Telugu moviegoers. After two successful collaborations, Dhanush seems keen to maintain his strong connection with Tollywood.