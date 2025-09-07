LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Dhanush in talks with 'Virata Parvam' director for Telugu film
Summarize
Dhanush in talks with 'Virata Parvam' director for Telugu film
Dhanush is currently juggling multiple projects

Dhanush in talks with 'Virata Parvam' director for Telugu film

By Isha Sharma
Sep 07, 2025
02:11 pm
What's the story

National Award-winning actor Dhanush is reportedly in talks with director Venu Udugula for his next Telugu film. The news has already created a buzz in both the Kollywood and Tollywood industries. Dhanush is currently juggling multiple projects, including the much-awaited Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein and his directorial venture Idli Kadai, a rural comedy nearing completion.

Director's next

Dhanush reportedly liked the script 

Udugula is known for his critically acclaimed films Virata Parvam and Needi Naadi Oke Katha. The actor was impressed by Udugula's strong script and agreed to the project after several discussions. The collaboration is expected to be funded by a prominent Tollywood production house. An official confirmation about the project is awaited.

Past ventures

Dhanush's growing popularity in Tollywood

Dhanush has already won over Telugu audiences with his recent films. His debut Telugu film, Sir (Vaathi in Tamil), directed by Venky Atluri, was a massive hit. This was followed by Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, which received positive reviews and further cemented his popularity among Telugu moviegoers. After two successful collaborations, Dhanush seems keen to maintain his strong connection with Tollywood.