NewsBytes recommends: Nani's best films to celebrate his 17-year journey Entertainment Sep 07, 2025

Nani just hit his 17-year milestone in Telugu movies, and he's still going strong.

Starting out with Ashta Chamma back in 2008, he's become a fan favorite thanks to memorable roles in films like Eega, Jersey, and Dasara.

His big break came with Ala Modalaindi (2011), and since then he's picked up three Filmfare Awards South and two Nandi Awards along the way.