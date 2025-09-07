NewsBytes recommends: Nani's best films to celebrate his 17-year journey
Nani just hit his 17-year milestone in Telugu movies, and he's still going strong.
Starting out with Ashta Chamma back in 2008, he's become a fan favorite thanks to memorable roles in films like Eega, Jersey, and Dasara.
His big break came with Ala Modalaindi (2011), and since then he's picked up three Filmfare Awards South and two Nandi Awards along the way.
'The Paradise'
Nani isn't just an actor; he also produces films under Wall Poster Cinema—Awe is one of his standout projects.
To celebrate this anniversary, he revealed a striking new look as Jadal in The Paradise.
The teaser shows crows rising up against injustice, and the film is set for release in eight languages with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
'HIT: The Third Case'
Earlier this year (May 2024), Nani starred as Arjun Sarkaar in HIT: The Third Case—a gripping crime thriller that kept audiences hooked.
It's another sign that even after 17 years, Nani loves mixing things up on screen.