Aamir Khan steps back; Aparna Purohit is new AKP CEO

With degrees from Lady Shri Ram College and Jamia Millia Islamia, Purohit made her mark by bringing hit shows like The Family Man, Mirzapur, and Panchayat to life at Amazon . She's also championed regional stories and diversity both on- and off-screen.

What's in the pipeline?

Purohit played a big part in the success of Sitaare Zameen Par (which earned ₹267 crore worldwide), showing she knows how to spot a great story.

Aamir Khan chose her for her creative instincts—not just her streaming experience—which signals that AKP is serious about quality content.

Happy Patel has just released, and Ek Din is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.