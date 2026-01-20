'That's my dream': Aamir Khan talks about 'Mahabharata'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has long been working on his ambitious project, Mahabharata. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, he opened up about the film and its significance to him. He emphasized that he doesn't want to rush the project as it comes with a huge responsibility. "That's my dream, let's see if it becomes a reality one day," Khan said about his plans for the epic adaptation.
Cultural significance
'Mahabharata' holds a special place in Indian culture
Khan further stressed the cultural importance of Mahabharata, saying, "Indians are so strongly connected, it is in our blood." "I don't think there is any Indian who hasn't read the Bhagavad Gita or, at the very least, heard it from their grandmother." He added that making a film based on such an integral part of Indian culture is indeed a big responsibility.
Quality assurance
Khan's commitment to delivering a quality 'Mahabharata'
Khan also spoke about his commitment to delivering a high-quality film. He said, "You can let Mahabharata down, Mahabharata will never let you down." "You do a bad job, you'll let it down. I want to make sure that if I ever make this film, I make it in such a way that all Indians feel really proud." He added that he is taking his time with the project to ensure its success.
Final film?
Khan's 'Mahabharata' could be his swan song
Khan hinted that Mahabharata might be his last film. In 2025, he told Raj Shamani, "Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do." "I cannot do anything after this as the material of this film is going to be like that." This statement has led to speculation about whether the project will mark his retirement from acting.