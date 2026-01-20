'That's my dream': Aamir Khan talks about 'Mahabharata'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has long been working on his ambitious project, Mahabharata . In a recent interview with CNN-News18, he opened up about the film and its significance to him. He emphasized that he doesn't want to rush the project as it comes with a huge responsibility. "That's my dream, let's see if it becomes a reality one day," Khan said about his plans for the epic adaptation.

Cultural significance 'Mahabharata' holds a special place in Indian culture Khan further stressed the cultural importance of Mahabharata, saying, "Indians are so strongly connected, it is in our blood." "I don't think there is any Indian who hasn't read the Bhagavad Gita or, at the very least, heard it from their grandmother." He added that making a film based on such an integral part of Indian culture is indeed a big responsibility.

Quality assurance Khan's commitment to delivering a quality 'Mahabharata' Khan also spoke about his commitment to delivering a high-quality film. He said, "You can let Mahabharata down, Mahabharata will never let you down." "You do a bad job, you'll let it down. I want to make sure that if I ever make this film, I make it in such a way that all Indians feel really proud." He added that he is taking his time with the project to ensure its success.

