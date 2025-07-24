Aamir Khan to flag off IFFM on August 15
Aamir Khan is set to hoist the Indian national flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 15, 2025, as part of their Independence Day celebrations.
Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange called it a "deeply emotional and unifying experience," saying Khan's presence is a "rare honor."
About the film festival
IFFM is the biggest Indian film festival outside India, backed by the Government of Victoria.
This year, it's bringing over 75 films in 31 languages and plenty of community events—basically making Melbourne a hub for diverse Indian stories and cultural exchange.
Having Aamir Khan there highlights IFFM's focus on unity and equality through cinema.
IFFM will also celebrate LGBTQIA+ community
This year's festival will also feature an LGBTQ Pride Night on August 22, screening Badnam Basti (1971)—India's first gay film—restored for today's audience.
It shows IFFM isn't just about movies; it's about celebrating diversity and making space for everyone in Indian cinema.