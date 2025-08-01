Next Article
Aamir Khan to release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube
Aamir Khan is heading back to Kunariya, the village where Lagaan was shot, for a special screening of his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par.
This time, he's making sure rural audiences don't miss out—he's launching the movie on YouTube with a pay-per-view model so more people can watch it easily.
Aamir's new initiative
Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 new actors and has already received lots of love in India.
Starting August 1, you can stream it on Aamir's YouTube channel (Aamir Khan Talkies: Janta Ka Theatre) for ₹100 per view.
With this move, Aamir wants to make films more accessible and support new talent beyond just big city theaters.