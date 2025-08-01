Aamir Khan to release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube

Aamir's new initiative

Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 new actors and has already received lots of love in India.

Starting August 1, you can stream it on Aamir's YouTube channel (Aamir Khan Talkies: Janta Ka Theatre) for ₹100 per view.

With this move, Aamir wants to make films more accessible and support new talent beyond just big city theaters.