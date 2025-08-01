Tamil actor Abhinay diagnosed with advanced liver cirrhosis Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Tamil actor Abhinay, known for his roles in over 15 films, has shared that he's battling advanced liver cirrhosis.

In a recent video, he revealed doctors have told him he has just one-and-a-half years to live if he doesn't get treatment soon.

The illness has also left him unable to work and struggling financially.