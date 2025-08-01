Tamil actor Abhinay diagnosed with advanced liver cirrhosis
Tamil actor Abhinay, known for his roles in over 15 films, has shared that he's battling advanced liver cirrhosis.
In a recent video, he revealed doctors have told him he has just one-and-a-half years to live if he doesn't get treatment soon.
The illness has also left him unable to work and struggling financially.
Abhinay was hospitalized in critical condition
Abhinay's health took a sharp turn earlier this year when he developed severe abdominal swelling and had to be hospitalized in critical condition.
Doctors diagnosed him with advanced liver cirrhosis, meaning his liver is badly scarred and not working well—if untreated, it could lead to serious complications like liver failure.
Comedian Bala visited him in March, gave ₹1 lakh
After Abhinay asked for help publicly, comedian KPY Bala visited him in March and gave ₹1 lakh, encouraging him to stay strong and return to acting.
This act of kindness sparked more support from fans and fellow actors who want to help Abhinay through this tough time.