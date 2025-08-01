'Housefull 5' out now: How to watch 2 versions Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Housefull 5, the latest comedy-thriller in the hit franchise, is now available to stream on Prime Video.

This time, fans get to pick between two versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B—each with its own unique ending.

The makers teased the release by saying, "A houseful of people have something to say. Housefull 5 on Prime, watch now."