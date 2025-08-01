Next Article
'Housefull 5' out now: How to watch 2 versions
Housefull 5, the latest comedy-thriller in the hit franchise, is now available to stream on Prime Video.
This time, fans get to pick between two versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B—each with its own unique ending.
The makers teased the release by saying, "A houseful of people have something to say. Housefull 5 on Prime, watch now."
Plot, cast, and box office collection of 'Housefull 5'
Released on June 6 and set aboard a luxury cruise, Housefull 5 blends murder mystery with classic comedy and features stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, it pulled in over ₹288 crore worldwide.
Fans are especially loving the hilarious banter between Deshmukh and Kumar and can't stop talking about the film's wild plot twists online.