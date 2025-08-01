Next Article
'Saiyaara' actor Ahaan Panday shines thanks to his behind-the-scenes work
Director Mohit Suri's new film Saiyaara is a box office hit, pulling in ₹274cr in just two weeks.
The movie introduces fresh faces Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, but it's Panday who's catching everyone's eye.
Thanks to his behind-the-scenes work on films like Freaky Ali and Rock On 2, he brought real industry know-how to his debut.
Mohit Suri on Panday's journey from assistant to lead
Suri shared that what sets Panday apart is his genuine love for every part of filmmaking.
Instead of sticking to standard assistant roles, he spent time learning from actors on set and getting hands-on with everything—from staging scenes to understanding the camera.
According to Suri, this curiosity and commitment really made Panday shine in his first big role.