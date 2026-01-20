Aamir Khan's Mahabharata: Big dreams, new faces, and maybe his last film
Aamir Khan confirmed he's finally moving forward on his long-awaited Mahabharata project.
The source does not state a start date for production; it reports Aamir saying he is taking his time and that in June 2025 he hinted the film could be his last.
He called it "a story which is in my blood" and says it'll be a series of back-to-back films—his most ambitious yet.
What's the plan?
After years of thinking about it, Aamir says he is taking his time; the source does not give a production start date or a scripting timeline.
Instead of big stars, he wants to cast fresh faces so the focus stays on the characters.
He describes the whole thing as a massive "yagna"—basically, a creative marathon.
Why does this matter?
Aamir hinted that Mahabharata could be his last film ever; in June 2025 he suggested this.
He's been dreaming about making it for years and says finishing this project might leave him creatively fulfilled—so for fans, this one feels extra special.