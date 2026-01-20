Aamir Khan's Mahabharata: Big dreams, new faces, and maybe his last film Entertainment Jan 20, 2026

Aamir Khan confirmed he's finally moving forward on his long-awaited Mahabharata project.

The source does not state a start date for production; it reports Aamir saying he is taking his time and that in June 2025 he hinted the film could be his last.

He called it "a story which is in my blood" and says it'll be a series of back-to-back films—his most ambitious yet.