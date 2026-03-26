Aamir praises 'Dhurandhar 2' despite not watching it

Controversy surrounding 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2 faced backlash after AI-generated images (like one showing a character smoking in a turban) sparked concerns about disrespecting the Sikh community.

Director Aditya Dhar set the record straight: those images aren't from his movie.

Aditya Dhar said he holds the highest respect for the Sikh community and that every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity and responsibility, urging everyone to judge the film fairly and trust only official content.