Aamir praises 'Dhurandhar 2' despite not watching it
At the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, Aamir Khan praised Dhurandhar 2, even though he hasn't seen it yet.
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, has been praised by several celebrities.
Khan highlighted the team's achievements and said both parts of the series deserve all the love they're getting.
Controversy surrounding 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 faced backlash after AI-generated images (like one showing a character smoking in a turban) sparked concerns about disrespecting the Sikh community.
Director Aditya Dhar set the record straight: those images aren't from his movie.
Aditya Dhar said he holds the highest respect for the Sikh community and that every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity and responsibility, urging everyone to judge the film fairly and trust only official content.