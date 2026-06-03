Aaryan and Panday shoutouts boost Barker's 'Obsession' to 12.5cr net

'Obsession' hits 1,250cr worldwide

Obsession isn't just holding strong on weekdays (earning ₹2.75 crore on Tuesday after ₹2 crore on Monday), it's also smashing records worldwide.

The film has collected ₹1,250 crore globally, including ₹360 crore overseas, and just became Focus Features's highest-grossing film in North America, surpassing Downton Abbey.

It even set a North American record for second-weekend growth outside Christmas in over four decades.