Aaryan and Panday shoutouts boost Barker's 'Obsession' to 12.5cr net
Entertainment
Obsession, a psychological horror film from first-time director Curry Barker, is making waves in India.
Thanks to social media hype and shoutouts from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the movie has pulled in ₹12.5 crore net (₹14.87 crore gross): pretty impressive for a genre that usually struggles here.
'Obsession' hits 1,250cr worldwide
Obsession isn't just holding strong on weekdays (earning ₹2.75 crore on Tuesday after ₹2 crore on Monday), it's also smashing records worldwide.
The film has collected ₹1,250 crore globally, including ₹360 crore overseas, and just became Focus Features's highest-grossing film in North America, surpassing Downton Abbey.
It even set a North American record for second-weekend growth outside Christmas in over four decades.