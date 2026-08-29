Aaryan starts 'Captain India' shoot in London on September 1
Kartik Aaryan is kicking off his next big project, Captain India, with filming starting September 1 in London.
Directed by Shimit Amin (the mind behind Chak De India), the movie draws inspiration from India's real-life rescue mission in a war-torn country.
Production's moving fast. Shooting wraps by the end of October, and the release is lined up for August 13, 2027.
'Captain India' scheduled before Independence Day
Captain India is dropping right before Independence Day, which feels pretty fitting given its theme.
The film comes on the heels of Aaryan's National Award win for Chandu Champion and ahead of his Naagzilla (due February 2027).
Backed by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, in association with Dopamine Studios, with S.B. Films overseeing production, the story was reworked from an earlier version and now features a screenplay by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta, and Priyadarshee Shrivastava.