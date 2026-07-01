'Aashram 4' to begin shooting in August: Report
What's the story
The much-loved Hindi crime drama series, Ek Badnaam... Aashram, is set to return for a fourth season. According to reports, the new season will start filming in August 2026 with director Prakash Jha reuniting with the main cast members Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. However, it remains unclear if this season will mark the end of Baba Nirala's story.
Shooting confirmation
Tridha Choudhury confirmed the development, too
While Variety India claimed the production will begin in mid-August, cast member Tridha Choudhury confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that they will start shooting soon. She said, "Yes, we are shooting very soon, in 2026!" The actor also shared an interesting anecdote about how she got her role in Aashram. "I was in a supermarket where I met Madhvi Bhatt, the DA. She told me...I really think that you should do this show."
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Everything to know about 'Aashram'
Aashram is a Hindi-language crime drama series directed and produced by Jha for MX Player under Prakash Jha Productions. The show features an ensemble cast including Deol, Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, and Esha Gupta, among others. Written by Madhvi Bhatt, it premiered on August 28, 2020.
Series synopsis
What happens in 'Aashram's previous seasons?
The series centers on Baba Nirala, a self-proclaimed godman who commands blind devotion from his followers while secretly operating as a conman. As his influence grows, politicians seek his support to strengthen their vote banks. Meanwhile, a police investigation led by SI Ujagar Singh gradually exposes the darker truths behind the ashram and its powerful godman.