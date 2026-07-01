'Aashram 4' to begin shooting in August: Report

Shooting confirmation

Tridha Choudhury confirmed the development, too

While Variety India claimed the production will begin in mid-August, cast member Tridha Choudhury confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that they will start shooting soon. She said, "Yes, we are shooting very soon, in 2026!" The actor also shared an interesting anecdote about how she got her role in Aashram. "I was in a supermarket where I met Madhvi Bhatt, the DA. She told me...I really think that you should do this show."