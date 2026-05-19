ABC confirms 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff set in West Texas Entertainment May 19, 2026

Grey's Anatomy is getting a fresh spinoff, and this time it's heading to rural Texas.

ABC just confirmed the new series, developed by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, will center on a West Texas medical center, described as "the last chance for care before miles of nowhere."

Expect the same emotional storytelling, but with a new focus on small-town challenges.