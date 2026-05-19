ABC confirms 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff set in West Texas
Entertainment
Grey's Anatomy is getting a fresh spinoff, and this time it's heading to rural Texas.
ABC just confirmed the new series, developed by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, will center on a West Texas medical center, described as "the last chance for care before miles of nowhere."
Expect the same emotional storytelling, but with a new focus on small-town challenges.
'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff spotlights healthcare inequality
Unlike the original show's city hospital drama, this spinoff dives into healthcare inequality and resource struggles in remote areas.
Meg Marinis (current Grey's Anatomy showrunner), Ellen Pompeo, Betsy Beers, and Rhimes are all executive producers.
While casting and premiere dates are still under wraps, it's already in development with 20th Television and Shondaland behind it.