'Rocket Boys' fame Abhay Pannu to direct YRF's horror film?

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "Yash Raj Films have made films all across the genres except for horror. Come 2027, and the banner will step into the horror space with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu." The source added that YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani played a key role in this decision. He encouraged Aditya Chopra to explore new territories like horror in cinema.

Filmmaking strategy

YRF's new wave of collaborations with emerging filmmakers

Following the success of Saiyaara, YRF has been actively collaborating with a new generation of filmmakers such as Mohit Suri, Sameer Saxena (Kaala Paani), and Pannu. This initiative aims to broaden the studio's storytelling canvas across various genres and formats. The source concludes, "It's the first time in history that Aditya Chopra has decentralized the film production game by bestowing the responsibility of content creation to Akshaye Widhani." Meanwhile, an official announcement about the horror film is awaited.