Abhijeet Dipke launches Cockroach Janta Party, draws over 10 million followers
A new satirical political party called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is blowing up online.
Launched by Abhijeet Dipke on May 16, it's already racked up more than 10 million followers in just five days.
The party was inspired by a viral remark from Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing some social media activists to "like cockroaches."
Big names like Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have jumped on board.
Cockroach Janta Party manifesto sparks memes
The CJP's playful manifesto calls for things like banning post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices and making Parliament half women.
Celebrities such as Kunal Kamra and Uorfi Javed have helped boost its reach.
The movement has turned into a meme fest, with users declaring themselves "eligible candidates" and spreading the satire across social media, making politics feel a little more fun (and a lot more viral).