Abhijeet Dipke launches Cockroach Janta Party, draws over 10 million followers Entertainment May 21, 2026

A new satirical political party called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is blowing up online.

Launched by Abhijeet Dipke on May 16, it's already racked up more than 10 million followers in just five days.

The party was inspired by a viral remark from Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing some social media activists to "like cockroaches."

Big names like Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have jumped on board.