Abhishek Bachchan follows Aishwarya's lead, files case over personality rights

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights. The plea alleges that certain rogue websites have been using his name and image without permission. The petition was filed against Bollywood Tee Shop, a website that sells T-shirts featuring Bollywood celebrities. This comes a day after his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , filed a similar case in court.

Legal action Bachchan's plea seeks injunctions to prevent further infringement Bachchan's petition, filed against the website and other infringers, argues that the unauthorized use of his persona is part of a larger "trend of online fraud exploiting celebrities' identities." The plea seeks injunctions to prevent the website and other offenders from further infringing on his rights, per LiveMint. It also calls for the removal of URLs that contain infringing content and directions to intermediaries like Google and YouTube to delete unlawful material.

Legal strategy 'John Doe' defendants Bachchan's plea also seeks the liberty to extend the order to "John Doe" defendants. These are unidentified parties that may host similar infringing material in the future. Dhruv Anand, advocate on record for Bachchan, stated that the platform was misleadingly selling merchandise as if it had his endorsement.